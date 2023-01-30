News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say

Christopher George Edwards, 52, is charged with murder in the death of the 41-year-old mother and aggravated assault in the shooting of the 21-year-old daughter.

HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week.

Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder in the death of the mother and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of the daughter.

Police identified him a few days after the shooting but said he was on the run.

HPD said officers working in the 1200 block of Prairie Street on Friday spotted Edwards. They recognized him from news reports about the case and arrested him.

What happened

Investigators were called to the motel room near the corner of Idaho and Cullen on the night of Jan. 23 where they found both victims.

Witnesses told detectives the mother was in a "long-term dating relationship" with Edwards and they were arguing before he pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

“The male inside the location took off on foot in the area,” HPD Lt. JP Horelica said.

The names of the victims still haven't been released.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).