HOUSTON — A freelance news photographer helped police catch a suspected car thief in north Houston overnight.

This started around 1:30 a.m. early Thursday on Suburban Oaks and ended in the 7600 block of Irvington.

Police say the photographer saw two suspects get out of a car and steal his parked vehicle. He then got into another vehicle and followed his stolen SUV and the SUV that dropped off the suspects.

The photographer called the police as he was following the suspects. The suspects then realized they were being followed and jumped out of the moving vehicle, which crashed into a fence.

OnScene

With the help of photographer, HPD was able to catch one of the suspects.

Another suspect was caught when he jumped a fence and found a police officer waiting on the other side, police said.

Officers and K-9 units are searching for another suspect at this time.

