Two charged after leaving newborn in car for hours in north Houston, docs say

The two people also left a gun inside the running car in plain sight, according to the court documents.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are out of jail after leaving a newborn baby in a car outside of a north Houston bar, according to court documents.

David Figueroa, 31, and Elizabeth Bryand, 24, are accused of leaving a 7-week-old child in a running car for almost four hours.

According to the documents, Figueroa and Bryand were at a bar on Airline Drive while they left the newborn inside a running car at night. The records show there was also a gun visible in plain sight.

Documents say a security guard caught the couple walking out to their car several times and found the behavior suspicious. When the guard went to check the car, he found the baby inside and call 911.

Both have been charged with abandoning a child, which is a felony. Their relationship with the baby is unclear.