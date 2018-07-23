Houston police have released new video that shows the suspect who gunned down a prominent cardiologist in the Texas Medical Center on Friday.

The video from a Metro Lift bus also shows Dr. Mark Hausknect riding a yellow bicycle on North Main Street just before he was shot and killed.

Houston police have released new video that shows the suspect who gunned down a prominent cardiologist in the Texas Medical Center on Friday. (HPD)

Homer, Michelle

The suspect, also on a bicycle, is behind him. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved polo shirt, a khaki ball cap and khaki shorts. He had a large, fully-loaded olive green backpack.

This is surveillance video from a Metro Lift bus traveling southbound on Main. The doctor and suspect are traveling northbound on Main. No other information at this time. Call HPD Homicide or @CrimeStopHOU if you can ID the suspect. All updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/eNwbA4zql6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

The shooting happened near Holcombe during the morning rush hour.

On Sunday, the Houston Police Department released photos that show the moments leading up to the murder.

Photos: Houston police release scene photos from doctor's killing

Photos: Houston police release scene photos from doctor's killing Two days after a cardiologist was shot to death in the Medical Center, police are releasing scene photos in hopes of catching the shooter. 01 / 04 Two days after a cardiologist was shot to death in the Medical Center, police are releasing scene photos in hopes of catching the shooter. 01 / 04

Dr. Mark Hausknecht is seen headed north at 6700 Main and crossing into the West Holcombe intersection.

In the last photo, the shooter is seen headed west on Southgate Boulevard toward Travis Street.

This 4th (and last) photo is moments after the shooting as the suspect heads west on Southgate Blvd toward Travis St. These are the only images available for release at this time. Media partners: No other information, but we will provide any & all updates here. #hounews pic.twitter.com/l13zovmcNT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

HPD released a composite sketch of the man they believe to be the shooter on Saturday.

Dr. Hausknecht was a beloved cardiologist and an "important member" of the Houston Methodist staff and the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center, the hospital said.

The doctor specialized in cardiovascular disease and had been in practice for almost four decades.

Jim McGrath, the spokesman for the family of President George H.W. Bush, said Dr. Hausknecht treated President Bush for heart arrhythmia in 2000. President Bush expressed his condolences to Dr. Hausknecht's family on Friday:

Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the tragic death of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. pic.twitter.com/Wl0g6IK3c5 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2018

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," President Bush said. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."

If you know anything about this crime. please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department.

© 2018 KHOU