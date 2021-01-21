New video could provide clues in deadly Tomball ambush

Liz Barraza was killed while she was setting up for a garage sale at her Tomball home nearly two years ago. Now, investigators hope new video will lead to new tips.

TOMBALL, Texas — On Jan. 25, it will have been two years since Elizabeth Barraza was killed while she was setting up for a garage sale at her Tomball home.

Now, new surveillance video could lead to new tips in the case. At least that's what investigators are hoping.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released a video showing a different angle of the suspect vehicle. The deadly shots can also be heard on the video.

“The main thing we are looking for is the truck. It’s a cleaner look at the truck. It passes by three times, so hopefully, that truck will jog someone’s memory and help us find who would have been driving that truck on the date of the murder," Harris County Sheriff's Office Detective Wallace Wyatt said.

Barraza was just 29 and her murder garnered national attention, but who killed her is still a mystery.

On Jan. 25, 2019, Barraza was setting up for a garage sale outside her Tomball home. Her husband had left for work just before 7 a.m.

Investigators think the killer was already waiting in the neighborhood. A minute before the shooting, a Nissan Frontier 4x4 drove past Liz Barraza’s house and parked. A person then walked up the driveway wearing a disguise and fired four shots, killing Barraza.

Investigators were able to get several pieces of surveillance video from people living in the neighborhood and nearby businesses. The videos showed the truck in the neighborhood the night before and again after the murder.