HOUSTON -- Houston police have released more video that shows the suspect who gunned down a prominent cardiologist in the Texas Medical Center more than a week ago.

The latest video shows the suspect in a nearby neighborhood after the shooting.

UPDATE #7: Still pictures of the shooting suspect taken from the surveillance video. Anyone with information on his identity is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/1pesnT9rfv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2018

Houston police have released new video that shows the suspect who gunned down a prominent cardiologist in the Texas Medical Center on Friday. (HPD)

Another video released earlier was taken from a Metro Lift bus which shows Dr. Mark Hausknect riding a yellow bicycle on North Main Street just before he was shot and killed.

The suspect, also on a bicycle, is behind him. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved polo shirt, a khaki ball cap and khaki shorts. He had a large, fully-loaded olive green backpack.

The shooting happened near Holcombe during the morning rush hour.

Dr. Hausknecht was laid to rest on Saturday. Several members of the Boy Scouts attended the funeral service at Houston's First Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Some of Hausknecht's happiest memories were spent while he was scoutmaster of BSA Troop 11 for his two boys, according to his obituary.

The doctor was murdered before 9 a.m. on July 20 while he rode his bike on Main Street from his nearby home. Dr. Hausknecht is seen headed north at 6700 Main and crossing into the West Holcombe intersection.

In the last photo, the shooter is seen headed west on Southgate Boulevard toward Travis Street.

This 4th (and last) photo is moments after the shooting as the suspect heads west on Southgate Blvd toward Travis St. These are the only images available for release at this time. Media partners: No other information, but we will provide any & all updates here. #hounews pic.twitter.com/l13zovmcNT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

HPD also released a composite sketch of the man they believe to be the shooter.

If you know anything about this crime. please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

