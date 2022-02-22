New surveillance video shows armed robbery that led to deadly shooting of Arlene Alvarez

Houston police released a surveillance video that shows the armed robbery that led to a shooting in which 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez was caught in the crossfire.

HOUSTON — New surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department shows the moment Tony Earls and his wife were robbed at gunpoint last week.

The robbery, which happened on Valentine's Day, led to a shooting in which 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez was killed.

In the video, you can see the armed robber approach Tony Earls and his wife, Deyonna Hines, while they are sitting in the drive-thru Chase Bank ATM near the intersection of Winkler and Woodridge drives. The blurred version of the video is what HPD released. KHOU 11 News did not alter the video.

The video shows an armed man approaching their vehicle and pointing a gun in Hines' face. The armed robber is then seen running away from the scene.

As the shot gets wider, the robbery suspect is seen running past a fence and pointing what appears to be a gun back toward the ATM. On Monday, Earls' attorney said the robber fired at Earls and Hines before Earls returned fire with his own weapon. According to investigators, one of the several shots fired by Earls struck Arlene in the head.

As the video continues, the robber is seen running past another fence before coming up to a gate. The robber was seen on video jumping that fence and that's the last time you see him.

Houston police said the suspect is described as a Black man who is about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a ski mask and dark clothing at the time of the robbery and shootout.

HPD said the suspect was seen holding the gun with his left hand when he pointed it at Hines and also held things in his left hand as he jumped the fence, so investigators think he could be left-handed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here or through the movile app.

Earls charged

Earls has been charged with aggravated assault with severe bodily injury in connection with Arlene's death. He has since posted a $100,000 bond and has been released from jail. On Monday, Hines released a statement on her husband's behalf. Earls' attorney also issued a statement that included more information about the robbery and shooting.

Same robber, same ATM?

Dunn said they believe the same man who robbed Earls and Hines on Valentine's Day also robbed and shot a woman at the same ATM last year.

In October 2021, Mary Jane Gonzales was shot and killed at the ATM over $40, according to investigators.

Alvarez family attorney spoke Friday

In a news conference this past Friday, the attorney for the Alvarez family said they expect the charge against Earls to be upgraded to murder.

"The amount of the bond, the $100,000, does not correlate with the moral values in our community, which is to protect our children," the family's attorney said during that news conference. "If you killed a child in this community, and it was by intentional act, and it was reckless in nature, and we can show that on the probable cause hearing, you should have no bond."

The family's attorney said a lawsuit is in the works against the bank where the incident started. They claim the bank and the area are a hotspot for crime.

Chase bank statement

Chase bank provided KHOU 11 the following statement regarding the incident: