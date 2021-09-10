New photos show suspect's vehicle after father was shot in the head while driving on I-10

The victim's children had to steer the vehicle off the road, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man along I-10 East last month.

A 29-year-old father, identified as Tyler Wayne Young, died in the shooting.

His two young boys, ages 8 and 6, were in the SUV when the shooting happened and were able to steer the vehicle off the freeway while their dad was slumped over in the driver's seat, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crime happened before 11 p.m. back on Aug. 20.

“The vehicle is believed to be a white, newer model, Toyota Rav4 or Ford Escape, with dark-tinted windows that may belong to the suspect,” police stated about the suspect's vehicle in a Friday press release.

Police also said it's believed a woman was in the suspect's passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses said the shooter pulled up alongside the family and opened fire. The children were able to take the wheel from their mortally wounded father and steer their SUV into a nearby business parking lot where they got the attention of police.

The children later told police they initially thought the gunfire was someone throwing rocks at their vehicle.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed. Police initially said they were not sure if it was tied to road rage.