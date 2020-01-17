HOUSTON — Shoppers and workers ran for cover during a smash-and-grab robbery at Memorial City Mall before the Christmas holiday. Now we're getting our first look at the suspects.

According to Houston police and Houston Crime Stoppers, the crime happened the evening of Dec. 22, 2019.

Four men allegedly used a hammer to break a display case containing expensive watches. They then grabbed as many watches as they could hold and fled on foot.

Once out of the mall, they fled in an unknown direction.

The smash-and-grab caused false reports of gunfire in the mall's Macy's store.

Ambulances were also called to the scene after the chaos, but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

According to witness statements, innocent bystanders ran and hid under counters and in bathrooms as the sound of smashing glass echoed through a portion of the mall.

The incident is similar to a December 2017 smash-and-grab at the same mall. In that incident, robbers also smashed glass cases and caused panic inside the mall as shoppers thought there was gunfire.

Anyone with information about the latest theft should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the HPD Burglary Division at 713-308-0900.

