KATY, Texas — License plates or a vehicle description -- it's on the top pieces of information useful to police after a crime.

In Katy, detectives were at the mercy of someone actually spotting a suspect's vehicle.

But now new license plate reader cameras could help investigators there solve crimes quicker.

"(It) can take seconds," Katy police Detective Jerod Stewart said of the new readers. "It just depends on the information that we start with and the information that’s provided."

To operate it, an investigator puts in the plate information -- whether in-state, out-of-state, partial plates or paper plates -- and the program can search by make, model or color of vehicle, Stewart said.

The software, designed by Flock Safety, creates a 30-day database of every single plate that's processed.

Katy City Council just approved a two-year contract with Flock Safety at $46,000. The city of Katy has less than 20,000 residents and is buying 22 cameras that cost $2,000 each.

"For us, it’s getting ahead of the growth of the community," Katy police Chief J. Noe Diaz.

The city covers 14 miles of Interstate 10 west of Houston that sees 300,000 cars pass through daily, Diaz said.

Katy used the cameras for a month-long pilot program and in the first day, police were able to capture three stolen license plates, Diaz said. The tech also helped in a federal investigation.

Sugar Land installed license plate reader cameras in 2016 and some HOAs are investing in sets of their own.

The cameras are not fixed in set locations.

"We potentially are going to move the cameras as crime trends develop," Diaz said.

