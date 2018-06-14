HOUSTON - Houston Police released new information Thursday on a woman’s severed head found near Lake Houston in March.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the woman whose remains were found by volunteers picking up trash at 10611 FM 1960 just after 10 a.m. on March 24.

Investigators and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences believe the woman likely had naturally dark hair and brown or dark brown eyes. They say she had top and bottom rotated/winged teeth that would have been noticeable to anyone who may have known her.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 71(713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

