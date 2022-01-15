Man shot, killed by security guard in Montgomery County, sheriff's office says

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the guard called 911 saying he used deadly force out of self defense.

NEW CANEY, Texas — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning after an alleged argument with a security guard.

It happened in the 26000 block of FM 1485 in New Caney shortly before 1 a.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a security guard called 911 to report the shooting.

Allegedly, the guard told deputies that he was stopping a theft and got into an argument with another man. According to the guard, the argument got heated and he used deadly force to defend himself.

It's not clear if the man found dead was involved in the alleged robbery.

The sheriff's office said their detectives have responded to the scene. No arrests have been made and the case will be presented to a grand jury.

The office is still reaching out to the man's family, so no one in this case has been identified yet.

MCTXSheriff Investigating Fatal Shooting in New Caney On January 15, 2022, at about 12:40 AM, the Montgomery County... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 15, 2022