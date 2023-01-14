New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship

The school district said Samanta Shea Cummings resigned after being placed on administrative leave.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records.

Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.

The school district said Cummings was in her first year of employment with them and taught culinary arts. She also served as a volleyball and track coach. New Caney ISD released the following statement on Cummings:

"New Caney ISD Police executed an arrest warrant on former New Caney ISD teacher Samantha Cummings Friday, Jan. 13.

"Ms. Cummings, who was charged with improper relationship between educator and student, resigned after being placed on administrative leave pending investigation after the district received a report of alleged misconduct.

"Ms. Cummings was in her first year of employment with the district and taught culinary arts and coached volleyball and track. Student safety is a top priority for New Caney ISD, and the district will always take immediate and appropriate action to protect the safety of students and staff.