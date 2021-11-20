HPD: Man found dead inside crashed vehicle just a few blocks from his home

Neighbors reported hearing three or four gunshots before the crash, according to investigators.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a man found with multiple lacerations inside a crashed vehicle Saturday morning.

The call came in about 2:30 a.m. in the 10800 block of Nellsfield Lane, not far from South Beltway 8 and Monroe Boulevard. The victim was already dead when officers arrived.

Images from the scene showed investigators inspecting a white pickup truck that crashed into a tree.

HPD Lt. Pavel said the victim was just a few blocks from his house according to neighbors. He reportedly had several lacerations to his head and arms, but it's unclear whether those are cuts or gunshot wounds.

Neighbors reported hearing three of four gunshots and seeing the victim get into his vehicle then driving off, police said.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the man was injured before or after getting into his truck.