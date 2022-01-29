HPD: Weeks-long dispute between neighbors ends with two men shot

One neighbor was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the chest.

HOUSTON — Two men were shot early Saturday morning in a weeks-long dispute between neighbors, according to Houston police.

One man was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the chest. Both are still alive, but one is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

This happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of Sherwood Lane, which is near T C Jester Boulevard.

Police said the two men, who are neighbors, have been having some type of argument with each other for the last few weeks.

The man who was shot in the leg told investigators that he was being attacked by his neighbor and one of his neighbor's friends.

Police said the man's son-in-law heard the commotion from an upstairs apartment and ran downstairs with a gun.

By the time the son-in-law made it downstairs, the man had been shot in the leg by either the neighbor or the neighbor's friend, according to police. The son-in-law then shot the neighbor in the chest to defend his father-in-law, police said.

The neighbor's friend who was involved in the altercation took off with one of the weapons after the shooting and hasn't been seen since.