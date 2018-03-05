Houston Police say a woman found dead at a bus stop Friday morning may have been stabbed more than a dozen times.

Neighbors suspect domestic violence based on what they told us they heard overnight.

“All I can say is I hope her family finds peace and prayers out to her family and everything,” said one neighbor.

Air 11

Several neighbors said they knew the woman only as Nicole and that she recently moved into an apartment complex across the street from the METRO stop where she was found dead.

It’s located near Broadway and Bellfort not far from Hobby Airport.

“Somebody called me this morning saying she was out there dead at the bus stop, I didn’t believe it,” said neighbor Michael Maxie. “But when I came out, that’s when I saw everything.”

“I thought it was another neighbor and it turned out to be the neighbor who just moved in,” said neighbor Karen Lewis.

Lewis said she lives on the other side of a courtyard and heard the victim and a man arguing overnight.

“From around 1:30 to around 2:00 or so, you could hear them fighting,” said Lewis. “I was sitting outside my apartment and you could hear them and it was over money.”

Police did not confirm a potential domestic violence motive.

But they ruled out robbery early on since the victim’s purse and jewelry appeared to be intact.

Either way, people still catching the bus and walking in the area remained concerned.

“People, you know, sometimes their minds aren’t what it seems,” said one neighbor. “So just be careful anywhere you go.”

Homicide detectives and forensics center technicians were back at the victim’s apartment complex late Friday afternoon.

We’re told a number of witnesses were interviewed.

There were reports that one person of interest was in custody. However, that was not confirmed by HPD.

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about the crime.

