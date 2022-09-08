x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HPD officials said the store clerk told them the man entered the store and started assaulting him. That's when he pulled out a gun and shot him.

More Videos

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police.

Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.

Crowson said initial reports are that a man entered the store and started assaulting the store clerk. That's when, according to Crowson, the clerk pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, striking the man.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HPD said investigators are working to determine what happened, and once that is done, the facts of the case will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.

Here's the update Crowson provided at the scene:

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out