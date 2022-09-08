Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police.
Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Crowson said initial reports are that a man entered the store and started assaulting the store clerk. That's when, according to Crowson, the clerk pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, striking the man.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HPD said investigators are working to determine what happened, and once that is done, the facts of the case will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.