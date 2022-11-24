Man, woman shot while sitting in vehicle at NE Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says

Two men were seen running from the scene after the shots were fired, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting at a northeast Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 6 p.m.

He said it happened at apartments on Uvalde Road just inside Beltway 8 between Wallisville Road and Woodforest Boulevard on the northeast side.

Gonzalez said the man and woman were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when they were shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said two men left the scene just after the shooting.

If anyone has any information, they're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde, btwn Woodforest and Wallisville. Two persons inside a vehicle were shot; a female has been pronounced deceased at the scene and a male has been transported in

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/cA2Ag1a329 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 25, 2022