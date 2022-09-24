HCSO: Woman critically injured after exchanging gunfire with suspect who entered her apartment uninvited

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a child was in the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was critically injured after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she exchanged gunfire with a suspect or suspects who came into her apartment unannounced Saturday night.

Gonzalez said the suspect or suspects took off after the shooting and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He said a child was in the apartment at the time, but wasn't injured.

It happened at an apartment complex off FM 1960 West in between Beltway 6 and North Eldridge Parkway in northeast Harris County. Gonzalez first tweeted about the shooting a little before 7 p.m.

