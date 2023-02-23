Naked man wanted after being caught on woman’s security camera looking through door near west Houston

Police are looking for the man who was caught on camera touching himself on a front porch.

Police are looking for a man who was caught on a woman’s security camera in a neighborhood near west Houston, pleasuring himself on her front porch.

Constance Sutton got choked up remembering what she stumbled upon on the videos.

We are all trying to do the right thing and go to work, take care of our kids, and try to keep them safe. That’s why it’s emotional to me,” Sutton said.

She lives in a home on Fairdale Lane home.

“Tuesday morning, I woke up. I was going to walk my dog,” Sutton said. “For some reason, I checked my Ring. I can’t even remember why I checked my Ring.”

It was an instinct she said she couldn’t shake off or ignore.

“I noticed through my Ring my furniture was a mess, all disheveled.”

What appeared next was a naked man.

“He went across the garden area there and immediately laid down on the front porch and started pleasing himself fully unclothed,” Sutton said.

The exposed stranger could be seen on the video peeking through the door and changing positions, with a tattoo she said she won’t ever forget.

“There’s a tattoo that said ‘Christina’ on it, and that’s the only thing he had, except an armed band,” Sutton said.

When asked why the incident is so emotional to her, Sutton said, “My family, of course, and I don’t want anything to happen to my neighbors.”

She said one of her neighbors showed her a video of the same man creeping around and approaching his home the next day.

“I don’t know why he’s targeting this area,” Sutton said. “I didn’t think he’d come back but yes, he’s come back."

On Monday night, 10 minutes after a family member came home, Sutton said the man was captured on camera again touching himself on her porch for at least 20 minutes.

“I would have loved to have caught him because he would not enjoy that moment on my front porch,” Sutton said.

A police report has been filed.