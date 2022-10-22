Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

The tragedy has left the families on both sides heartbroken.

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story.

Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody on a murder charge. He's accused of strangling Nadia's mother, Nancy Reed, and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said Nadia was last seen at her father's apartment complex on South Richey Street on Sunday, Oct. 22, around 8 p.m. There was DNA evidence of a crime at the apartment and police said they were investigating the case as a homicide.

"It's been very tough,” said Quaneisha, Jyron Lee’s sister.

She said she hasn’t spoken to him in 2 years and that her brother and Reed were in a toxic relationship.

“It was always them, no matter how much we tried to get Jyron out of the situation or even get Nancy out of the situation," Quaneisha said.

She said she never would have thought he would've killed Reed.

“That’s not his character, so it's really sad, the outcome for Nancy too and her family as well,” Quaneisha said.

Family members say the couple have five children together.

Quaneisha said their family is still trying to wrap their head around the situation.