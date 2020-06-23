This is the second time in less than a month the police station, located in southeast Houston, has reported gunfire nearby.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department substation on Mykawa again came under gunfire late Monday evening, according to Chief Art Acevedo.

This latest incident happened sometime before 10:30 p.m.

The chief said no one was wounded, and a police helicopter helped locate and detain the suspects believed to be involved. The chief tweeted an "AK-47 style assault rifle" was recovered.

Further details have not yet been released.

Earlier this month, in the overnight ours, officers at the same substation reported hearing dozens of gunshots outside. No arrests were immediately made in that incident. Officers said they could hear some of the gunfire going right above their heads.

Raw video from the investigation of the previous incident on June 7, 2020: