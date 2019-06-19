CHANNELVIEW, Texas — It’s been more than a week since an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in his Channelview home as he slept, and there are still no arrests.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kamren Jones was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Kenyatta Jones wants justice for his son, a child he describes as an angel.

“Kamren was funny, cool, athletic,” Jones said. “Big, bright eyes, big, bright smile and would make you laugh."

Kamren is seen as a happy little boy in videos singing, dancing and playing with his six siblings.

“He was just the kind of kid that this world needs, you know? So, I’m privileged to have raised him," Jones said.

At about 4 a.m. on June 9, Jones was sleeping in a home he had recently moved into with his 7 children when someone fired several shots into the house from outside.

“I was waking up to a ‘boom, boom’ and thinking someone was banging on my house," he said.

Jones said it wasn’t until the police arrived that he realized the banging was gunshots, then ran to check on his sleeping children.

“I ran in and I saw him (Kamren) lying on the bed, and I picked him up and tried to wake him up, and I lost it. I just started crying...punching the walls," Jones said.

Kamren had been shot in the chest in front of his three little brothers. His father said he died instantly.

“All he did was go to sleep. Just one trip to sleep and my kid never woke up again, and I just could not believe it," Jones said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales believes the gunman was going after the previous tenants who had a history of criminal activity. Whoever the shooter was hasn’t been found, and Jones hopes someone comes forward with information.

“How can you back somebody that takes the life of a child?” he said. “He would want me to do whatever I can to find these people because that’s what he would do for me...I know that’s what he would do for me. The world should know that we lost an amazing kid. We lost an angel.”

Kamren was laid to rest on Father’s Day weekend. Friends and family have started a fundraising website to help with funeral costs, counseling for the other children and whatever the family might need. More information can be found here.

