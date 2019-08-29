SPRING, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the Mustang driver who seriously hurt three motorcyclists at an intersection in Spring overnight.

The crash happened shortly before 11:50 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Cypress and Ella.

Deputies said a group of five motorcycle riders were traveling eastbound on Spring Cypress. A Ford Mustang was also heading eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycles slowed down for the red light at Ella, but deputies said the Mustang did not stop in time and crashed into three of the bikers. The Mustang then slid across the road and hit a dirt pile before stopping.

The driver of the Mustang left the scene on foot.

Two of the motorcycles came to a rest on the east side of Ella and the third was in the grass area west of Ella Blvd. Three riders were transported by ambulance in serious condition.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

