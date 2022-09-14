$30K reward offered for suspect who gunned down man preparing food for homeless in SE Houston

Terrance Lewis was at a co-worker's apartment cooking food for the homeless when someone shot him from the parking lot.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information on the suspect who gunned down a man who was preparing food for the homeless.

The victim was 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.

He was shot to death on June 15 at an apartment complex on Tierwester and Charleston streets.

His killer is still on the run.

What happened

Investigators said Lewis was at a co-worker's apartment cooking food for the homeless when someone shot him from the parking lot. His body was found in the entryway to an apartment after he was walking from throwing away trash, police said.

The motive for the shooting and the killer's description is unknown.

Lewis' family is asking the community for help with identifying the shooter responsible for his death.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.