WANTED: Capital murder suspect accused of shooting woman in hotel parking lot in N. Harris County

Investigators are also hoping someone can help them identify a third suspect who was at the scene of the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators need the public's help in locating a capital murder suspect accused of killing a woman in the parking lot of a hotel last year.

Timmothy Johnson is wanted for the murder of Bryanna Fogg, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. She was shot and killed in the In-Town Suites parking lot located in the 16900 block of Rolling Creek Drive on Aug. 7, 2021.

Investigators said they believe Johnson is still in the area.

Anthony Coats, who is currently in custody, has also been charged with capital murder in this deadly shooting.

A third suspect was reportedly at the scene of this shooting and investigators are hoping someone can help identify him.

Surveillance pictures released below: