HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Katy-area home Monday morning.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the man was barricaded in a home located in the 2400 block of Katy-Flewellen.

Deputies said the deceased woman is believed to be the suspect's wife.

According to Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, after he shot the woman, the suspect called his sister and told her he had killed his wife.

The suspect also reportedly told his sister he was going back to his apartment to kill himself. The man's sister then called police.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. but waited until neighbors were out of the suspect's apartment building to make sure the public was safe.

Gas canisters were deployed inside the residence before officers forced entry and found the man alive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital.

Nehls said there seemed to be domestic issues between the suspect and the woman beforehand.

He said both of them visited the Sheriff's Office in Katy separately before the shooting. It's unclear what they reported during those visits.

The suspect and the woman have a 2-year-old child together. They both each have other children from previous relationships. Deputies said all of the children have been accounted for.

Incident: Our SWAT en route for a barricaded subject 2425 Katy-Flewellen. As this is the time for kids to be heading out, @katyisdpolice advised. pic.twitter.com/EKaDEkBW8C— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 14, 2018

Update: SWAT has deployed gas into the apartment on Katy Flewellen. That was NOT gunfire.— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 14, 2018

*SWAT update* Upon making entry into the apartment, the male subject was found Alive with one self-inflicted gunshot wound. He has been taken by Life Flight to the hospital. @SheriffTNehls will make a statement to the media on scene soon.— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 14, 2018

We are working with @FBCSO to apprehend a man connected with this morning's fatal shooting of a woman in the 21100 block of Kingsland in Katy. The man is barricaded in a home in the 2400 block of Katy-Flewellen. Please avoid area. PIO is en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QynKQ0MnbO— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 14, 2018

Right now, I’m told a man supposedly called his sister to say that he killed his wife and was coming to the Willow Lake apartments to kill himself. @FBCSO has been on scene all morning, SWAT team just pulled in with a tank #khou11 pic.twitter.com/rxRc35eMmQ— Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) May 14, 2018

Harris County deputies arrived at the scene and found a woman dead at the apartment complex from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told deputies that the woman was heading to work and leaving her apartment with her current boyfriend when they were approached by her husband. Deputies said that it was not clear how many shots were fired. The boyfriend was not injured in the fatal shooting.

