Man accused of kidnapping teen, leading HPD on chase was wanted for murder in North Texas

Prosecutors said Spencer Orlando Gilbert drove from North Texas to Houston and forced a young man along for the ride at gunpoint.

HOUSTON — A man accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old and leading Houston police on a chase through town Sunday is accused of an even more serious crime.

Spencer Orlando Gilbert, 19, appeared in court Monday morning. Gilbert is accused of driving the car that led police on a chase from the Museum District before crashing into a utility pole near the Galleria.

According to prosecutors, Gilbert was also wanted for murder out of Johnson County, which is near Fort Worth. They said the young man he kidnapped was a 17-year-old witness who he had never met.

Gilbert was charged with felony aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. He also was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon and had his bond set at more than $1 million.

Police said Gilbert forced the 17-year-old witness to ride along at gunpoint after driving the shooting victim's car from Johnson County to Houston. Prosecutors said there was no indication that Gilbert knew the teen, but that he forced the teen to leave the scene after the shooting.

According to prosecutors, Gilbert led police on a chase and reached speeds of 90 to 100 mph before hitting a utility pole at Richmond and Yorktown.

Gilbert then ran from the crash site but was taken into custody a short time later, police said. One witness said it was a good thing that the driver crashed before things got worse.

"It was a blessing," the witness told KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari. "Man, it would have been all of us because we were standing right there. I mean, somebody could have really gotten hurt."