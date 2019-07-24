BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is in custody for the deadly stabbing of a 24-year-old woman in Brazoria County.

Brandon Allen Black, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Heather Dawn Myers, whose body was found Monday morning on a road just outside of the Brazoria city limits.

Police said they believe Black stabbed Myers to death outside of her home. They found Black on County Road 244, a short distance from the alleged murder scene.

Investigators said Black was reportedly dating Myers' mother and there was an argument between the three of them before Myers was stabbed to death.

Police are still investigating.

