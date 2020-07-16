Woman chased down, shot to death in parking lot of Valero station, HCSO says

The man who shot her turned the gun on himself, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

HOUSTON — There was a horrible scene at a north Harris County Valero gas station Thursday afternoon.

A man chased down a woman in the parking lot, shot and killed her and then took his own life, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple pulled into the Valero in the 13000 block of Kuykendahl in a Cadillac. Both got in and out of the vehicle several times before he shot her, HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said.

The murder-suicide was captured on the station’s surveillance cameras.

No one else was hurt.

Family members at the scene said the couple had been dating.

Their names haven’t been released but relatives say both were in their mid-30s.

@HCSOTexas Investigators are responding to the parking lot of a business at the 13000 blk of Kuykendahl. Preliminary info: two adults (male & female) are confirmed deceased, a result of a possible murder-suicide. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 16, 2020