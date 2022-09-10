Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

A man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend before shooting and killing himself, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend earlier in the day and showed up at her house around 3 p.m.

They went to her bedroom, and about 10 minutes later, other family members in the house said they heard three gunshots.

When they went to check out what happened, they saw the woman had been shot and the man still had the gun.

As the family members were calling 911, they told investigators they heard more gunshots. When authorities showed up to the house, they found the man and woman dead.

Authorities said the man and woman had been in an on-and-off relationship since high school.

There were three other people inside the house at the time of the shootings, including the woman's current boyfriend, authorities said. No one else was injured.

Here's the update investigators provided at the scene:

Domestic violence resources

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).