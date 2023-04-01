Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Channelview area, Harris County sheriff says

This would be the second murder-suicide in the Houston area in less than 24 hours.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A man and a woman were found dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in the Channelview area Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County deputies responded to a scene at an apartment on Ashland Boulevard near Elgin Street in the West Acres neighborhood.

Deputies said they found the two people, both believed to be in their 20s, dead at the location.

Investigators said a 14-year-old boy was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Their relationship with the teen has not been revealed yet.

A woman is believed to have killed her daughter before killing herself at a Spring-area home Tuesday afternoon.

