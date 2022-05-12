Couple dead in suspected murder-suicide in N. Harris County, deputies say

Deputies forced their way into the apartment and found a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A married couple was found dead in a possible murder-suicide in north Harris County late Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Precinct 4 said deputies responded at 7 p.m. to a 911 call from family members who said they were worried that they had not heard from the couple. This was on Inverness Forest Boulevard just north of Cypress Creek Parkway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they forced their way into the apartment and found a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man dead with apparent gunshot wounds, investigators said.

“The apartment was secured from the inside. And at this time, it appears to be a murder-suicide situation,” Sgt. G. Pikins, with HCSO Homicide, said. “The couple has been married for six years. And as of right now we don't have any background of any type of domestic violence at this point we're still looking into that.”

Deputies are still trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

This was the second apparent murder-suicide in the Houston area on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a man shot a woman multiple times in a car in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus before turning the gun on himself in the passenger seat on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.

Resources for suicide prevention

Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs of suicide and taking them seriously. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the lifeline at 741741 or chat online here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.