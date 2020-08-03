FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two adults and two children are dead in what Fort Bend County deputies are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies believe the deceased are a father, mother and their two children

This scene is at a home in the 9200 block of Sabastian Drive, which is in the Mission Bend area.

Deputies said they were called to the home to do a welfare check and that's when they discovered the family of four dead.

Deputies believe the father may be responsible.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is en route to the scene.

We have a crew on this story gathering more details.

Check back for updates.

