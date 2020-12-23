HPD: Man kills his girlfriend, himself during fight outside west Houston apartments

No names have been released at this time, but police said the shooter and the victim were both in their 20s.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide on Houston’s west side early Wednesday.

The shooting call came in from the 2600 block of Westerland around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Joshua Horn said witnesses reported hearing screaming and “no, no, no” shortly before gunfire rang out. Neighbors came outside to find a man and woman inside a Ford Mustang, both with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Investigators believe, based on evidence available right now, the man shot the woman and then himself. They both died at the scene.

Police said they learned the man and woman had been in a dating relationship, on and off, for about a year.

No names have been released at this time, but police said the shooter and the victim were both in their 20s.

Help for victims of domestic violence

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.