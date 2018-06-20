It's been six months, and there are still no new leads in a double murder that ended the lives of a young Missouri City couple.

Rachel Delarosa and her boyfriend, Robert Cerda, were last seen at a Missouri City gas station on Dec. 11, 2017, according to the Missouri City Police Department.

The next day, Cerda's body was found in the 7000 block of Bleker Street in northeast Houston, police said. Cerda was shot to death.

Delarosa's body was spotted in the 4200 block of Creekmont Drive in Missouri City and had also been shot to death, according to police.

Missouri City PD says they have no suspects in the case.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or arrests in the murders.

Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), online or through Crime Stoppers mobile app.

