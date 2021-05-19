Murder of man found shot multiple times near crashed car still unsolved months later

Lee Mitchell found was dead, his car wrecked in a nearby ditch on Liberty Road, just a few days before Christmas 2020.

HOUSTON — A man was found dead next to his vehicle just before Christmas last year, and the Houston Police Department is still searching for his alleged killer.

Lee Mitchell had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was found about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020 in the 7600 block of Liberty Road in northeast Houston.

It appears Mitchell crashed his car into a ditch and then possibly got out, making it only a few feet away from the crash spot. He was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived, according to HPD.

On behalf of the victim's family, Crime Stoppers of Houston put out a release Wednesday asking for the public's help with finding any information that could help crack the case.