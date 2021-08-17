Murder charge dropped against ex-cop involved in Harding Street raid after prosecutor in case fired

"The conduct of a former prosecutor, who handled the Felipe Gallegos case, raised concerns about his judgment and resulted in his termination from the office."

A murder charge against a former Houston police officer involved in the deadly Harding Street raid has been dropped, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday.

She said the prosecutor who handled the case of Felipe Gallegos was involved in questionable conduct so they dismissed the charge.

Editor's: The video above originally aired on January 21, 2021.

"The conduct of a former prosecutor, who handled the case, raised concerns about his judgment and resulted in his termination from the office," the DA's office said in a statement.

The Gallegos case will be presented to a new grand jury to determine if an indictment is warranted.

“People’s lives hang in the balance of every decision that we make, and it is incumbent upon me as District Attorney to have this situation re-reviewed to ensure justice in this case, as in every case,” Ogg said.

The murder charge against Gerald Goines, the ex-officer who led the botched raid, still stands.

Homeowners Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot and killed during the botched raid and several officers were shot.