Murder suspect on the run, accused of shooting his friend to death, stealing his car

Keshawn Elam is wanted after Baytown police said he shot his friend to death and stole his car on Saturday night.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Investigators are searching for a man who is accused of shooting his friend to death during an argument Saturday night.

Baytown police said 18-year-old Keshawn Elam has been charged with murder and he has not been arrested.

According to authorities, Elam and his friend, 18-year-old Davin Chatman, got into an argument outside of a house in the 5400 block of Hazel Street (in Baytown) around 8:30 p.m.

Baytown police said Elam shot Chatman several times and then left the scene in Chatman's vehicle. Chatman was pronounced dead at the scene. His vehicle was later recovered unoccupied by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office near College Station.