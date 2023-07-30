3 injured in crash after illegal 'takeover' event in Austin

Local and state investigators have stepped up their efforts to crack down on illegal street racing events in recent months.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is helping the Austin Police Department (APD) investigate five illegal street takeover events that happened in Austin late Saturday night.

Multiple takeover events were reported across town Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to APD, the incidents happened between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Police said they were called out to "several reports of a large group of people driving recklessly throughout Austin."

DPS and APD responded to a disorderly conduct and city ordinance violation on Research Boulevard Saturday night at around 9:30 p.m. Police said the incident involved teenagers doing "spin-outs" in the parking lot of a Target. They reported between 40 to 50 cars were involved in this incident.

#APD & #DPS are on scene at 9900 S IH-35 (Sams parking lot Southpark Meadows) for reports of multiple vehicles gathering in the parking lot. #APDAir1 is overhead. One person was seen being detained. 🚨🚨 #ATX #SouthAustin #TravisCounty pic.twitter.com/q3M2v94V5p — CentralTex Scanner (@CenTexScanner) July 30, 2023

VEHICLE RESCUE: #AFD & #ATCEMS are on scene of a major vehicle collision possibly involving vehicles from the street takeover at 8601 Research Blvd. One patient was reported to be under the vehicle & one patient had lower extremity entrapment, an additional patient is also being… pic.twitter.com/iNdIPHk3QF — CentralTex Scanner (@CenTexScanner) July 30, 2023

As troopers arrived, they observed a vehicle leaving and attempted to stop it. According to DPS, that driver took off and crashed into another vehicle at Payton Gin and Ohlen roads. All three people who were in those two vehicles were taken to a local hospital.

Police also responded to several more incidents. According to their report, a group of drivers drove "dangerously" in the intersection of Barton Springs and South Lamar. Police stated that they used "fireworks during their illegal display."

This group then moved to another parking lot, located in the 9900 block of the South Interstate 35 service road southbound. Police were called out to monitor that area.

Viewer Laura Candelaria contacted KVUE just a little after 11 p.m. on Saturday to report police activity at the South Park Meadows shopping center. On Sunday, she described how she and her boyfriend were driving through the area and saw people speeding at the parking lot and cutting through lanes.

"There was cops scattered about throughout the entire parking lot and, I mean, I've never seen that many cop cars in one place," Candelaria said. "We thought it was locked down for some kind of shooting or something."

Sean Johnson, who works at Mister Tramps Sports Pub off Research Boulevard, said he was working when he noticed people doing doughnuts in the parking lot in front of the Target, which is next door to the pub.

He also noted it's not the first time he's seen this happen in that same spot.

"They were out there for a good 20 or 30 minutes before, I guess, someone called the cops and then at least I saw about six or seven SUVs drive by, and then a couple of state troopers. And then just more kept coming after that," Johnson said.

Officers were also called to the 8600 block of North MoPac Expressway where they monitored for any illegal activity. They also received a report of cars gathered in the 400 block of Center Ridge Drive. Once the area was cleared, the group moved to the 600 block of Centre Ridge. When police arrived, they found 21 cars racing through the parking lot, according to their report. Police cleared the area.

In recent months, local investigators have stepped up efforts to crack down on street takeovers and illegal street racing events. Similar incidents in February led to more than two dozen arrests by APD and DPS. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the creation of a statewide Street Takeover Task Force shortly after.

After the end of the regular legislative session, Abbott also signed two bills into law that aim to help law enforcement crackdown on takeovers. House Bill 1442 provides law enforcement and prosecutors more tools to pursue organized street racing and takeover events in Texas. House Bill 2899 allows for the immediate removal and impoundment of a vehicle involved in a takeover event.

In response to the incidents over the weekend, Abbott praised the response from DPS.

"DPS will be deployed as needed to every city–including Austin–to do everything possible to maintain safety," the governor tweeted on Sunday.

The City of Austin may have tried to eliminate DPS from Austin, but I have not.



Public safety is a top priority in every city across the state.



DPS will be deployed as needed to every city--including Austin--to do everything possible to maintain safety. https://t.co/wmmqXo59Z8 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 30, 2023

Austin police continue to gather information about the street takeovers. They ask anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program website or to call 512-472-8477. There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Kelsey Sanchez on social media: Facebook | Twitter