HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting at a flea market in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

At first, Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted seven people were shot at a flea market in the 8700 block of Airline Drive and taken to nearby hospitals.

He later said the people injured weren't critically wounded and their injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet.

A man was detained on scene.

