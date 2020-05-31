Multiple people reported injured in southeast Houston shooting, including children

The shootings reportedly happened at a neighborhood block party.

HOUSTON — As many as five people were reported injured in a shooting at a block party in southeast Houston Saturday night, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of Scott Street.

That area near the Sunnyside neighborhood of Houston.

Few other details were immediately made available, but Houston police said as many as five people were injured, including possibly two children.

Houston police say the victims include a 12-year-old and a 2-year-old.

One adult may have been shot in the head, police said.

The shootings are not believed to be related to the protests in downtown Houston.

KHOU 11 is working to gather more details about the shooting and will have more information as soon as they're available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.