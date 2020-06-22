4 firefighters injured when BMW hits firetruck blocking crash on Gulf Freeway

The firefighters were assisting with a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on the Gulf Freeway near Bellfort Road. HPD is investigating.

HOUSTON — Several Houston firefighters were injured late Sunday after a car crashed into their firetruck while they were responding to an incident on the Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said the firefighters were blocking a hit-and-run crash about 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Bellfort when a BMW struck them.

Four firefighters who were inside the truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officers said.

A 15-year-old passenger riding in the BMW was injured. She has been hospitalized with major injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

The entire freeway was shut down while police investigated.

No one has been charged at this time.

Police said no one was injured in the hit-and-run crash.