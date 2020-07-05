3 deadly shootings within 1 hour Wednesday night are connected: HPD

Police said a trio of deadly shootings on Wednesday night in southwest Houston are all connected.

HOUSTON — Three people were killed and another was injured in a string of shootings in southwest Houston on Wednesday night.

Police said the shootings are all connected and were all reported within an hour, between 8:15 and 9 p.m. The same shooter description was provided at each scene. The gunman is not in custody. Police said he is a white man in his 40s who has a mustache and a mohawk. Police believe they know who the suspect is and will be able to bring him into custody.

Executive Assistant Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he does not believe the shootings are completely random and said he thinks they may be drug-related.

The first shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 14200 block of Bridgeport Road, which is near the intersection of Almeda and Beltway 8. Police said the suspect got into an altercation with two other men, possibly over drugs. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the men. Both were taken to an area hospital. One was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital and the other was taken into surgery but is expected to survive.

The second shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Kelling Street, which is near the intersection of West Orem Drive and South Post Oak Road. Police said that after shooting the two men at the first location, the suspect stole the victim's vehicle and drove to the second location. Police said the suspect entered a home and shot a man who was inside. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the victim was a 60-year-old man.

The third shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 13500 block of Hooper Road, which is near the intersection of Almeda Genoa Road and the South Freeway. Police said the same suspect entered another home and shot another man. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

