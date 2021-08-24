Mother, father shot during apparent family incident at home in southwest Houston, police say

The investigation is still underway at a home north of the Stafford and Meadows Place area.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a man is detained and answering questions after his mother and father were shot early Tuesday at a home north of Stafford.

The shooting happened sometime before 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of Mulholland, according to a tweet from police.

Police arrived and found the mother dead at the scene. The father was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KHOU 11 News spoke with detectives, who are calling this a family incident as the investigation continues.

Details getting worked out

Earlier, police said the couple’s adult son shot his parents. They’re now saying they are still trying to figure out those details.

But investigators said they believe the person they have in custody at the scene is the victims’ son. He was among the first that officers made contact with when they arrived at the scene. The man is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

