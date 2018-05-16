HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department's Vice Division has released the booking photos of 34 suspects arrested for either compelling prostitution or solicitation of prostitution during April.

Photos are suspects who were arrested from April 1-30.

“We hope by publishing these suspects' photos we will raise awareness of the issue that is human trafficking and put the community on notice that we will no longer tolerate these crimes in our neighborhoods,” HPD Vice Division Captain James Dale said.

MUGSHOTS: HPD Vice sex trade arrests for April 2018

Mughots: HPD Vice sex trade arrests for April 2018 The Houston Police Department's Vice Division has released the booking photos of 34 suspects arrested for either compelling prostitution or solicitation of prostitution during April. 01 / 35 The Houston Police Department's Vice Division has released the booking photos of 34 suspects arrested for either compelling prostitution or solicitation of prostitution during April. 01 / 35

© 2018 KHOU