HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Eleven men were arrested and charged in connection to a prostitution sting in Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman announced Friday morning.

Undercover deputies arrested suspects near schools, businesses and neighborhoods in the area after complaints from residents regarding prostitution and other criminal activity.

The suspects range in age from their early 20’s to their late 70’s. They were charged with Class B prostitution for soliciting sex or sex acts from undercover investigators.

“Those who plan to proposition a prostitute might want to think again, it can be an undercover investigator,” Herman said.

Photos: 11 men arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Precinct 4

