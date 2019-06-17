HOUSTON — A man in a wheelchair has been arrested and charged for shooting another man in downtown Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 1 p.m. Joey Harper, 27, was in a wheelchair wearing a mask when he rolled up behind the man and shot him, officers said.

The victim had just left a gym and was placing his daughter in the backseat of his car when Harper allegedly opened fire.

The victim managed to tackle Harper and knock him from the wheelchair but Harper got away and fled the scene in the chair.

The 39-year-old father was taken to the hospital in critical condition and doctors say he is expected to survive.

A witness followed Harper for three blocks where he tried to leave in a friend's vehicle. He was arrested shortly after and he still had the mask and pistol at the time, HPD said.

The shooting took place in a parking garage in the 3700 block of Louisiana Street.

Police released a mugshot of Harper on Tuesday. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: