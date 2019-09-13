HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Greenpeace protesters, who were involved in Thursday’s incident in which 11 individuals suspended themselves from the Fred Hartman Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel, were identified Friday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s released the names and mugshots of 25 individuals arrested in connection with the incident and the names of six other who are wanted on arrest warrants.

Investigators say all 31 individuals are charged with criminal trespass and obstructing a highway, a misdemeanor, and obstructing critical infrastructure, a felony.

The protesters names are listed at the bottom of this report.

Thursday evening, Houston and Baytown firefighters rappelled down to the protesters and lowered them to boats waiting below.

RELATED: Greenpeace protesters suspended from bridge arrested after firefighters rappel down, lower them into boats

RELATED: Greenpeace bridge protesters blamed for crash on Fred Hartman Bridge

The Greenpeace protesters, who were involved in Thursday’s incident in which 11 individuals suspended themselves from the Fred Hartman Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel, were identified Friday.

Harris County

The Greenpeace protesters, who were involved in Thursday’s incident in which 11 individuals suspended themselves from the Fred Hartman Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel, were identified Friday.

Harris County

The protesters were then taken ashore in handcuffs, accompanied by a deputy. Some had been hanging from the bridge for nearly 12 hours.

Deputies arrested 12 other protesters on the bridge just after 5 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Office tweeted. A Sheriff's Office representative said they were acting as spotters for the 11 people dangling below.

The activists could also face charges for a three-vehicle crash on the bridge after a van carrying the protesters partially blocked a lane, according to Precinct 8. One person was hurt.

The Houston Ship Channel reopened around 5 a.m. Friday according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The protesters were aiming to block traffic in the ship channel. They originally said they would stay for 24 hours.

The protesters have been identified as:

Mary F Zeiser

Sarah Francis Newman

Cole Taylor Martin

Tyler N McFarland

Shavone Torres

Dakota Paige Schee

Jonathan Butler

Chelcee Price

Piper Werle

Jayden Chayanne Allen

Sydney Lae Cliffard not in custody to-be-warrant

Ryan Harris

Zeph Fishlyn

Heidi Nybroten

Christian d Bufford

Heather Glasgow Doyle

Amanda Lee

Mariah De Los Santos

Stephanie Hillman

Brianna Latrell Gibson

Graham Evan Clumpner not in custody to-be-warrant

Daniel James Rudie not in custody to-be-warrant

Mitchell Wenkus not in custody to-be-warrant

Tamura Russel Seiji

David Lynn Mcnew not in custody to-be-warrant

Tracye Redd

Richard Alex Sisney

Julie Ann McElvain

David A Rappelet not in custody to-be-warrant

Irene Kim

Michael Anthony Hebert

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM