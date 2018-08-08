HOUSTON - Houston Police on Wednesday released the mug shot of Jean Pierre Ndossoka, the man accused of murdering his two children in southwest Houston.

Related: 'Daddy, I'm sorry:' Heartbreaking last moments of murdered children

Ndossoka, 62, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his children, 8-year-old Marcel and 1-year-old Anna-Belle. Investigators say Ndossoka slashed the children's throats Saturday before calling his estranged wife to tell her he had killed them. He told her there was a key to his apartment under the doormat and he had "left a present for her," according to court records.

The woman rushed to the apartment where she found the lifeless bodies of Marcel and Anna-Belle.

Ndossoka was later found in Pasadena with a gunshot wound. Police say he had tried to kill himself but survived.

© 2018 KHOU